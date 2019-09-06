From Staff Reports
The Gregg County Fair kicks off its 70th year of entertaining East Texans at 6 p.m. today.
Slated nightly through Sept. 14, the fair features rides, exhibits, stage entertainment, contests, pony races, the Miss Gregg County Pageant, food and a petting zoo and is sponsored by the Longview Jaycees.
Gates open at 6 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. on weekends at the Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive.
Admission is $6 and free for children 3 and younger, senior citizens and military members and their families with proper identification.
Armbands cost $20 Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For information, go to greggcountyfair.com or call (903) 753-4478.