The cause of a fire late Monday at the Best Western Inn in Kilgore is undetermined, Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore said Tuesday.
“We are not calling it electrical,” Moore said, before cautioning residents that “there will remain some (caution) tape up, around the hotel itself because … the conditions around the building.”
The massive blaze engulfed the two-story, 42-room Best Western on U.S. 259. The Kilgore Fire Department was called at about 7:55 p.m., and the Longview Fire Department, Sabine Fire and Rescue and Elderville VFD also were dispatched after heavy fire conditions were reported in the southwest corner of the building.
No injuries were reported in the fire, officials said.
“The second floor of the structure is a total loss,” Moore said. “The bottom floor sustained water and smoke damage.”
The area between Stone Road and Southport Road was being cleared Tuesday, however, the roads had opened and returned to normal.
Moore said firefighters have finished their work at the scene, but officials will analyze data that could take a week or even a month.