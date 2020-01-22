Gregg County's next agriculture extension agent was introduced during the County Commissioners Court meeting on Wednesday.
Shaniqua Davis will replace Randy Reeves, who retired last summer.
Also, primary voters can cast early ballots next month at one of five polls — the courthouse and four branch locations, according to a schedule approved by the court.
Meanwhile, commissioners made Gregg County's annual payment to the East Texas Council of Governments for economic development planning, though not without discussion about whether the county is getting adequate bang for its bucks.
New extension agent
Davis will become the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources in Gregg County effective Feb. 1, though her first day in office will be Feb. 3.
Davis has been Wood County's extension agent since 2018, and she previously served in Upshur County. She holds master's degrees in both animal science and international agriculture from Oklahoma State University, Texas AgriLife District Extension Administrator Shelia Harris said.
"I just look forward to starting on here, and I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen," Davis said.
The Gregg County job has been vacant since June, when Reeves retired after a career of more than 35 years, including four years in Longview.
Early voting
The court approved an early voting schedule that begins Feb. 18 for the March 3 primary.
The Gregg County Courthouse is the main voting location, but early voting also will be conducted at four branch locations — Judson Community Center, Broughton Recreation Center and Greggton Community Center in Longview and the Kilgore Community Center.
No early voting will be offered on Feb. 17, because it's Presidents Day, which is a state holiday, Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said.
At each location, early voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 18-21.
That weekend, early voting hours at the courthouse are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23. At all branch locations, early voting will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.
Courthouse early voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily the week of Feb. 24-28, while voting at branch locations will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
County Auditor Laurie Woloszyn asked about possibly opening early voting stations in Gladewater, Liberty City and White Oak.
State law requires a county to open the same number of early voting locations in each commissioner precinct, Nealy said. The idea of providing early voting in Kilgore, Liberty City, Gladewater and White Oak — which are all located in Precinct 3 — would mean the county would have to open as many as 16 early voting stations, plus the courthouse.
Nealy answered that the county normally opens those locations to early voting "when we have a huge election, so probably in November when we have the presidential (election) we might add those, but again we have to be careful with those, because if we add one here we have to add one everywhere."
ETCOG
Commissioners approved payment of the county's annual match of $3,888.91 to the East Texas Council of Governments for the East Texas Economic Development District Planning program, which was created to boost economic development in participating counties.
Gregg County Pct. 1 Commissioner Darryl Primo said he wanted to see data in the future that measures what the program has accomplished for the county, similar to what commissioners have asked of Longview Economic Development Corp.
"I’m sure I’m just missing it, but I haven’t seen a lot of results from this," Primo said. "There’s nothing more important in my opinion than economic development, but just throwing money and not ever getting any results is something somebody ought to be looking at, and it might as well be us."