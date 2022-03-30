Gregg County commissioners on Wednesday approved $700,000 from federal relief funding to Longview Regional Medical Center to reimburse pay incentives for staff retention.
Commissioners previously approved $1 million, also from federal relief funding, to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center to cover some of the costs of nurse retention incentives. Christus received its funding in late 2021.
According to information from the county, the money to Longview Regional will be used to "provide key retention incentives for frontline caregivers within the hospital and support services that impact the operations of the hospital."
Agreement terms stipulate that the money to Regional will cover incentives paid to staff dating back to May 2021.
Both Longview hospitals were offered $1 million by the county from federal relief funds. County Judge Bill Stoudt that while Christus accepted the full amount, Regional only took $700,000. He said it is unclear why Regional did not take the additional $300,000.
Longview Regional did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
Stoudt added that both hospitals are equally important to the community, and both are needed to be able to handle the number of people from within and outside of the county.
"This community cannot operate with just one hospital, and I think either hospital would say that," he said.
Information from the county outlines the purpose of the funds to the hospitals: targeted response to the continued pressure from the competitive market created by outside staffing companies responding to increased pandemic needs in the community; provide support to current staff given the large amount of vacancies; to improve stability of staffing for critical areas impacting the availability of beds and services that can adversely affect hospital emergency departments to go on divert; and to support critical staffing that supports opening of additional beds or services needed due to the increasing pandemic needs.