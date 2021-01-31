The Gregg County Republican Party Executive Committee has passed a resolution supporting the Republican Party of Texas' legislative priorities, according to a statement from county Chair Brian Bowden.
Delegates to the Republican Party of Texas State Convention this past year voted to approve the Republican Party platform, which is the governing mission statement outlining the party's beliefs and critical issues. Eight specific issues were identified as priorities because they are the issues considered most pressing and most important by a super majority of Texas Republicans, according to Bowden. Republican members of the Texas Senate and House are urged to adopt these priorities as their own and pass legislation enacting them into law.
“The Republican Party of Gregg County stands in support of state Sen. Bryan Hughes and state Rep. Jay Dean in their work and votes to pass each of these legislative priorities this session," Bowden said. "We ask them both to publicly lead on each of these issues.”
The legislative priorities are:
Election integrity: Require citizenship verification of each voter and felony penalties for Election Code violations that threaten election integrity (including curtailing and limiting mail-in and absentee voting due to the abuse of this voting process).
Religious freedom: Restore the rights of individuals, organizations and businesses to exercise their sincerely held religious beliefs by prohibiting local ordinances, state laws or executive orders that violate those rights.
Children and gender modification: For minors, abolish intervention to prevent natural progression of puberty; administration of opposite sex hormones; and performance of any type of gender reassignment surgery.
Abolition of abortion: Abolish abortion by ensuring the right to life and equal protection of the laws to all pre-born children from the moment of fertilization.
Constitutional carry: Restore legal firearms owners’ rights to carry them openly or concealed without a permit while maintaining the option of a permit for reciprocity purposes.
Monument protection: All monuments or markers in our state shall be protected by law from being removed, defaced, destroyed or otherwise dishonored. In particular, specific protection shall be given to the Alamo Cenotaph, which shall not be removed from its location off the Alamo battlefield footprint.
School choice for all: Empower parents and guardians to choose from public, private, charter or homeschool options for their children’s education using tax credits or exemptions without government restraint or intrusion.
Ban taxpayer-funded lobbying: Abolish all forms of taxpayer-funded lobbying.
Additionally, banning and prohibiting the use of payroll deductions to collect and/or remit union dues for any employee of an entity with statutory taxing authority with no carve-outs/exceptions was a legislative priority of the Texas Republican Party in 2018. The Gregg County Republican Party believes it to be of such importance that it was also formally included.