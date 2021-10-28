The Gregg County Health Department is offering a free COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic from 1-4 p.m. on Fridays.
Appointments are required by calling (903) 237-2605. Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are available, said Dr. Lewis Browne, Gregg County health authority.
"I certainly encourage people to do these boosters," Browne said.
The booster shots are administered for free and are available to anyone who qualifies for the boosters. The county health clinic is at 405 E. Marshall Ave. in Longview.
Browne said people receiving the booster shots do not have to receive the same kind of shot they received previously — either Pfizer or Moderna, and people who initially were vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Johnson & Johnson vaccine may take a Pfizer or Moderna booster now.