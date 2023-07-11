Gregg County has hired Max Tovar as the new director of the East Texas Regional Airport.
In May, longtime airport director Roy Miller announced his retirement and the county said it would begin seeking a replacement.
At Monday's commissioners court meeting, County Judge Bill Stoudt explained he and Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo went through four applications and interviews with candidates for the position. While the airport is in Precinct 4, which is Commissioner Danny Craig's precinct, Stoudt said Craig was unable to attend the interviews, so Wingo assisted on his behalf.
"All four (applicants) certainly I think have the ability to be airport director but we have chosen Max Tovar who is here today as our recommendation to the court," Stoudt said.
Tovar lives in the county and previously worked for the airport before transferring to Tyler for a supervisor position, he said. He worked in the role for two years until becoming aware of the opening at the East Texas Regional Airport, which he then applied and interviewed for.
"I’ve been in the aviation field most of my career ... a lot of my degrees in the military service as well (are) just aviation related, so it’s the next step if you want to continue growing the in airport business," Tovar explained.
He added in the past he worked for previous airport director Roy Miller and is able to call him if needed. The airport is currently in good condition and he's looking forward to what can be done to continue its growth, he said.
In other business Monday, commissioners moved to reject proposals for an application for a Texas Parks and Wildlife Local Parks Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grant to aid in the rehabilitation of Hugh Camp Memorial Mark in Liberty City.
Wingo previously described drainage issues caused by water erosion and in April, Precinct 3 accepted a donation of 2,000 cubic yards of dirt from Sabine ISD for a drainage project at the park.
“When it rains, the creek swells causing erosion. That’s the big problem,” he said. “All the dirt’s coming out from the retaining wall due to the water ... the walls can slide down or fall off into the creek bed.”
Precinct 3 has been working to address the drainage issues in order to create more usable surface area at the park. The reason for cancelling the grant application comes after representatives from Texas Parks and Wildlife visited the park to assess needs, Wingo said.
"They’re saying that it’s more of a drainage issue grant instead of a park grant and the grant that they were working on for us is something to put more toy apparatuses in, so they want us to get the ground fixed before they will go through on the grant and that was at their recommendation," he explained.
After the drainage issues are addressed, the county can start the grant application process again, he said. Wingo doesn't believe a grant is needed to repair drainage at the park and said county funds should be able to cover it. He's added the project to the county's upcoming budget and said if it passes, drainage repairs will be done and it will reapply for the parks grant.