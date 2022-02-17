An exhibit celebrating the lives of Black East Texans who have made significant contributions to the community, state, nation and world is on display at the Gregg County Historical Museum in celebration of Black History Month.
“Journey Stories: A Celebration of Black History, Life and Culture" will remain on display through March 26.
Executive Director Lindsay Loy said the exhibit features 16 people from Longview or elsewhere in East Texas who are significant for their contributions to everything from sports and music to business and the medical field.
Each display offers photos and a biography of the subject as well as donated items that represent their lives.
Arthur (A.Z.) Brown was one of the first Black recruits to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. Trained at Montford Point in North Carolina, he and other Black Marines helped eventually end the military’s longstanding policy of racial segregation. After World War II and college, Brown returned to East Texas and taught at Longview ISD and worked for R.G. LeTourneau, Inc.
Brown's display includes the Congressional Gold Medal he was presented for his service as a Montford Point Marine.
Michael Wilburn, who was one of the first Black students to integrate into Longview ISD, is also a leading researcher in the study and treatment of Sickle cell anemia. Wilburn holds two patents for a drug that is used to combat the inherited blood disorder that affects an estimated 70,000 to 100,000 Americans.
Wilburn will join several others featured in the exhibit for a series of free lectures at the museum Feb. 26. The half-hour lectures will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for children (younger than 4 admitted for free) and $2 for senior citizens.
For information, visit gregghistorical.org .