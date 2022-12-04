Barbara Budai and her great grandson, Aiden Bentley, watched intently Saturday morning as blacksmith Thomas Dean pounded a portion of heated metal with a hammer.
Dean stood near the steps of the Gregg County Historical Museum in Longview, where he was participating as part of its annual Living History Christmas event. The free event sees its exhibits come to life with actors who portray historical figures stationed in various spots throughout the museum.
Dean is one of the first figures guests saw, as he worked underneath a tent surrounded with tools along with an anvil used to place materials for striking and a small furnace with burning coals.
Budai estimated this is her third time attending the event and said she tries to keep on the lookout for it in the newspaper when Christmas time approaches. She brought Bentley along to the exhibit because she said she believes he needs to be aware of history at his age.
"And I like to look at old things," Budai said with a chuckle.
She could still recall some of the things she learned from her last time attending and said the Native American painting style was something that stuck with her.
"I knew they used everything natural; I thought they used berries and stuff. I didn't think about it being the clay," she said.
While the museum normally has an entrance fee, it was waived Saturday, which Budai said was particularly welcome this year.
"This year especially, people are running short of money, so this is great to be able to take (Bentley) somewhere free and for a couple of hours for something different and especially kids — they learn more from seeing and doing than reading," she said.
As guests entered the museum, they were greeted by Pat Noon, who portrayed L.J. Everett, the former president of Citizens National Bank whom the Everett Building is named after. Bill Supan stood a ways back portraying a 1930s worker from the East Texas Oil Boom.
Audrey Stone and Diana Dutze, Kilgore Rangerettes, stood nearby teaching the history of the Rangerettes. and Vicky Green sat crocheting in the Victorian Parlor, while further into the exhibit was a station with authentic Caddo Indian face painting.
Candy, coloring pages, ornament making and letters to Santa were also available for families.
Executive Director Lindsay Loy said the museum normally sees about 500 to 700 people come through for Living History Christmas.
"We wanted something fun to do at Christmas to get people in here, so we decided to put volunteers in costumes, putting them in the exhibits and bring the exhibits to life," Loy said.
The museum receives funding from the Longview Cultural Activities Advisory Commission specifically for the event, which has been going on for roughly 20 years, she said.
"It's just a really good opportunity for kids to come in, maybe they've seen the museum, maybe they haven't, but it gives 'em a new perspective 'cause you actually have firsthand characters," Loy said.