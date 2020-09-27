The Gregg County Historical Museum has set the first Downtown Historic Walking Tour from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Oct. 3.
The tour is 1.2 miles and includes stops at the post office, Petroleum Building/Alton Plaza, courthouse, First Presbyterian Church, Central Fire Station, Tyler Street and VeraBank.
The tour is set to begin at the Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St.
Tours run every 30 minutes beginning at 10 a.m. and are limited to 10 people per tour group.
Cost is $20 per ticket.
For information or to reserve tickets, go to www.gregghistorical.org .