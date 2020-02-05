In a new exhibit in Longview, baseball legend Charlie Neal is celebrated in magazine clippings, photos and the bat he designed.
His daughter, Brenda Neal Powers, said he’s but one of several people honored in an exhibit she called vital.
The “Portraits of the Past” exhibit opened to the public Tuesday inside the Gregg County Historical Museum’s Ann Lacy Crain Exhibit Center, 220 N. Fredonia St. in Longview.
The exhibit features prominent black people well known in medicine, the arts, sports, education, faith and other professions from Gregg County and East Texas, mostly through the 20th century.
Powers, who took a sneak peek of the exhibit Thursday, called it significant for people of all races.
“I think it’s vital, not only for African American history, but for everybody, for every group to celebrate one another’s accomplishments,” she said.
Neal, born Jan. 30, 1931, in Longview, played eight seasons in Major League Baseball, recording the first hit in the history of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the first RBI for the New York Mets, according to the Society for American Baseball Research.
Neal died Nov. 19, 1996, in Dallas.
He’s been a part of previous exhibits at the Gregg County Historical Museum, Powers said.
“I’m always impressed by what my father accomplished in his career, so I’m always pleased, and it never ceases to amaze me to see all of his accomplishments and his long journey home,” she said, noting articles from Texas Negro magazine and Ebony magazine that are part of the exhibit.
“Those are proud moments for me. When I see what he went through, and, of course, there are pictures of he and (baseball great) Jackie Robinson. ... I think I’m most proud of my dad’s journey and the fact that he stuck with it and was able to see his childhood dream come to fruition,” she said.
Other prominent figures highlighted in the exhibit include Frances Blake Wallace, a Jefferson native who supervised black schools in Panola County from 1932 to 1946 and Harrison County black schools from 1957 to 1963.
Major Kennedy, a well-respected business and landowner responsible for developing the city of Easton, also is featured in “Portraits of the Past,” along with educator Jerone Everhart, attorney Romeo Marcus Williams, dentist Robert Harper Sr. and football greats Trent Williams and Lovie Smith, among dozens of others.
“I think exhibits like these are vital ... to education of our community and to celebrate those who have accomplished so much in our community,” Powers said.
The exhibit will be open to the public through March 28.
Museum admission is $5 for adults, $2 for senior citizens (age 60 and older) and $1 for all students and children. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For information, go to gregghistorical.org or call (903) 753-5840.