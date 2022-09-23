The Gregg County Jail is working to correct an issue found during an inspection in August that caused it to be listed as out of state compliance.
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards requires jails to be inspected at least once a year to see if they meet requirements for construction, maintenance and operations; custody, care and treatment of inmates; and rehabilitation, education and recreation programs inside the facilities.
Documents from the commission state the inspection took place Aug. 29 to 31 and that one minimum standard was violated.
"During the review of Medication Administration Records (MARs), multiple records were found to be missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician," the documents state. "Multiple days were observed on multiple MAR records to be missing signatures/initials indicating that medications were administered."
The documents also state that, "Within the next 30 days, administration will develop a plan of action to ensure that medications are being administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician and address the missing documentation observed on the Medication Administration Records."
The commission issued a corrective measure for the jail to complete, which states that it must provide procedures for the distribution of prescriptions in accordance with written instructions from a physician by an appropriate person designated by the sheriff/operator.
County Judge Bill Stoudt, who is also the chair of Texas Commission on Jail Standards, said that while the jail was recording medication administration, it wasn't doing it correctly or according to standards.
The facility is in the process of correcting it by installing a new software that will help facilitate the documentation process, he said.
"Most of those entries are done manually," Stoudt said. "We've got a software program we're in the process of installing that will quickly correct the problem."
The jail has sent a correction plan to the state commission, and as soon as the software is installed, inspectors will return to review the changes, he said.