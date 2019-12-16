Gregg County must swallow a hard pill next year when it comes to liability insurance costs for its jail nurses.
On Monday, the Gregg County Commissioners Court approved a $66,571 premium for professional liability insurance for nurses who treat Gregg County Jail inmates.
The rate for Fiscal Year 2020 is a 49% increase from this year's $44,593 premium. It's the largest year-over-year cost increase since 2017, when a 73% price hike brought liability premiums to $27,930 — which is nearly one-third of current costs.
"It is a huge increase," County Auditor Laurie Woloszyn said. "It's one of those costs that will continue to rise just because of the nature of jail."
Rooker, Downing and Booth Insurance Agency, which represents the county, sought cheaper bids from at least nine companies, Woloszyn said, but most underwriters don't offer jail nurse medical liability coverage.
"They don’t even want to bid it. They don’t even want to quote it. It’s not something that just any underwriter writes," she said. "I can’t tell you why. We’ve tried."
The policy covers the jail's medical technicians plus 11 nurses and paramedics, and it lasts until Dec. 14, 2020.
By comparison, Gregg County is paying $26,775 for medical liability insurance for its doctors and two nurses working at the Health Department.
In unrelated business, commissioners approved the sale of a hangar at the East Texas Regional Airport.
Wade Johnson sold the lease of his 4,225-square-foot hangar on the airport's west side to Andrew Traylor Aviation LLC.
Annual payments on the lease are $507 plus another $240 for water service, Airport Director Roy Miller said. The current lease expires Aug. 31, 2021, but has three five-year extensions remaining in the term.