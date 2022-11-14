Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano says that restructuring of positions within the county jail will help it continue to maintain compliance with jail standards.
On Monday, county commissioners passed two items that pertained to the jail — one approving the restructuring of positions, and another approving the use of salary and benefit lag for a Jail Medical Supervisor who recently resigned.
According to Cerliano, the former medical supervisor resigned toward the beginning of last month and the jail went without one for a couple of weeks before the position was filled. A new medical supervisor was hired and started on Nov. 7, he said.
Following an inspection done in August by The Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the jail was found out of state compliance. By September, the county was working to correct the issue found during the inspection, which documents from the commission indicate occurred during the review of Medication Administration Records (MARs).
"...Multiple records were found to be missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician ... Multiple days were observed on multiple MAR records to be missing signatures/initials indicating that medications were administered," documents state.
At a meeting last month, commissioners approved an interlocal agreement between the county and Community Healthcore that provides psychiatric mental health care either in person or through telemedicine for psychiatric assessments and medication management.
The restructuring approved Monday includes replacing the position of RN Night Supervisor with RN Assistant Supervisor; replacing a Nurse Supervisor with an RN Assistant Supervisor; and eliminating the Pharmacy Technician position and replacing it with two medical techs.
The three RNs will be responsible for supervising other medical staff at the jail, Cerliano said. He added that a Pharmacy Tech is no longer needed because of how medications are now being purchased.
"We've started purchasing the meds that are already pre-packaged per inmate so there's not a need for a pharmacy tech," he said. "Now there's a need for a med tech to pass those (out)."
Cerliano said that despite the jail being out of compliance for roughly 30 days, it has taken the needed steps to mitigate that and prevent it from reoccurring.
"What we anticipate is that we will continue to apply with jail standards and that this restructure is only going to put more checks and balances in place to ensure that we don't make the same mistakes that we've made in the past," he said.
Both measures were approved unanimously and without discussion.