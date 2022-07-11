Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said it isn’t the right time for the county to help fund a proposed amphitheater in South Longview.
Stoudt met Monday with Jim Leslie, managing principal of Wolverine Interests, and Steve Powers, founder and CEO of Red Cat Projects, who made a presentation about the proposed multi-use, 8,500 seat amphitheater that would be built on Estes Parkway near Interstate 20. Leslie and Powers requested the county’s assistance for the project to the tune of $8 to $10 million, Stoudt said Monday following the presentation.
"They were asking for $8 million in cash donation, and then they were asking about doing some in-kind work like building some roads or other things we could do with our equipment," Stoudt said.
The project will cost an estimated $32 to $35 million total and would have an economic impact of more than $212 million to Longview and Gregg County over 30 years, according to Leslie and Powers. Longview Mayor Andy Mack, who attended the meeting Monday, previously said the project would require a one-time $12 million payment from the city that would not be paid until the amphitheater is complete.
"I appreciate that the mayor was very committed, and I wish him well because it is a great project,” Stoudt said. “It's just not one that we (the county) can participate in right now.”
If the county had accepted the proposal, it would have entered into a three-way partnership with the city and the project developers, he said. Stoudt said he's always known the project would require the county's involvement to fund it based on conversations he's had with residents but that it wasn't something it could commit to.
Stoudt said high inflation rates and recent state laws that limit the revenue cities and counties can receive make it a bad time for the county to contribute to the project.
"Like any other business deal, timing is everything and it's just bad timing for the county to be a part of that," Stoudt said. "There's too many unknowns that could affect us financially, and I want to continue to be prepared with our reserves."
Stoudt also said that without prices coming and state revenue caps it didn't make for a "good formula" for the county to be involved.
Stoudt said a potential downtown parking facility the county has been working to push forward was "certainly part of the consideration" for his decision. However, without concrete numbers for the facility, he said even that project is still just a possibility.
In May, Gregg County commissioner voted to reject two over-budget bid proposals by Tyler-based Jacobe Brothers Construction and RLM General Contractors of Longview. Those bids were for between $18 million and $20 million, according to Stoudt. The estimated budget for the project is $10 million to $12 million.
In June, the county again authorized Purchasing to advertise for and accept sealed proposals from firms interested in serving as the construction manager at-risk for the downtown parking facility project.
"It's all about what's in the best interest of the county and the money," Stoudt said. "I just don't think that adding to that list with involvement in the amphitheater would be in the best interest of Gregg County as a whole right now."
Mack said Monday he believes Stoudt made a decision that is best for the county but that he is disappointed the county won’t participate. Mack said he hopes the county’s decision won’t affect the future of the amphitheater project but that he does not "have any way of telling."
"I have no idea about the next steps," Mack said. "We're doing our part. We have the potential to do our part. Other than what the city of Longview would be responsible for, I have no idea."
Mack said he hopes the project is able to move forward and that it would be “a huge missed opportunity if we’re unable to do this.”
"In my opinion, we'll never have an opportunity like this — to stimulate growth and also to provide entertainment and jobs and retention and something for young people to do. All those things wrapped up in one nice package," Mack said.
At a recent Longview City Council meeting, City Manager Rolin McPhee told council members the only possible funding source for the project would be a surplus in the city’s reserve fund, which is essentially a savings account.
The council has not set a vote on the $12-million payment for the project.