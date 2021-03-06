Gregg County judges are preparing to meet early next week to discuss what courts will implement after a Texas Supreme Court order Friday lifting certain requirements regarding masks, social distancing and remote hearings.
The order came days after Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that he is removing the state’s mask mandate and opening up businesses to 100% capacity beginning Wednesday.
Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court said Friday that judges will meet to discuss what they are comfortable with moving forward.
“Will we continue at Maude Cobb or continue at the courthouse?” Charles said about selecting jury panels. “We will continue as we are until we can make an informed decision.”
Gregg County officials announced in February that jury selection would resume this month after a months-long hiatus.
The Texas Supreme Court order also removes the requirement to consult with local health officials on guidelines, Charles said.
The order removes requirements keeping most court proceedings remote but will continue to encourage remote trials and hearings. Local presiding judges will have authority to require masks for participants and impose social distancing for in-person proceedings.
The Texas Supreme Court order also lifts the prohibition on in-person municipal and justice court proceedings. Those courts will be allowed to hold proceedings through electronic means.
Courts will still have the authority to “modify or suspend any and all deadlines and procedures” through June 1. Upon request, a court participant who is not a juror may participate remotely in a court proceeding.
All courts may conduct in-person proceedings, including jury and non-jury proceedings, as long as the local judges consult with each other and adopt minimum standard health protocols for court proceedings and the public attending court proceedings, according to the order. Those measures should be employed in all courtrooms and throughout all public areas of the court buildings, including masking, social distancing or both.
“I can guarantee that not every court is going to rush back to in-person hearings,” Charles said.
One part of the order that Charles and the other judges appreciate is the ability to continue to use remote hearings when they feel it’s appropriate. Charles hopes the courts are allowed to continue to use remote hearings regardless of COVID-19.
“Just like on regular guilty pleas, every time you transport an inmate, there is a security risk,” Charles said. “There’s an advantage to do remote hearings.”
Charles added that non-evidentiary hearings, in which an attorney might have to travel to Longview from Dallas, Austin, Houston or even Tyler would be a good opportunity for a remote hearing.
“There’s no sense to make them travel for a 15-minute hearing,” Charles said. “It would be ridiculous to make a 10-hour round trip for a 10-minute hearing.”
Courts of appeals may conduct in-person proceedings if the chief justice of each court adopts minimum standard health protocols.
Courts must establish communication protocols to ensure that no court participants have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days, have had symptoms within the past 10 days, or have been exposed to COVID-19 within the past 14 days. Jury summonses will inquire about any such symptoms or exposure.
Three Texas Supreme Court justices dissented to the order. The order expires June 1 unless extended by the chief justice.
For the rest of its 2020-21 docket, the Texas Supreme Court will continue to conduct arguments through Zoom.