Gregg County residents who received a jury duty summons for Monday are no longer required to appear.
Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway said the cases set for next week are resolved, and prospective jurors are no longer needed.
“One of the side effects of calling for a jury, whether it is for a civil or criminal trial, is it provides incentive for both sides to see if an agreement or a plea is possible,” he said in a statement. “As of today, all trials scheduled for next week have been resolved. We thank those willing to serve and be a part of the judicial process.
Jury selection is set to resume on April 26 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.