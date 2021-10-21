A jury on Thursday found a Longview man guilty of murder in the fatal 2019 shooting of a woman with whom he has a child.
Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr., 43, was found guilty of killing Kimberly Wallace, a Longview woman who had three children. Thomas, who was referred to throughout the trial by his street name "The Chosen One" shortened to "Cho" or "Cho Cho," is the father of one of the children.
The state rested just after noon Thursday, and the defense rested its case after lunch. Following closing arguments, Judge Alfonso Charles on Thursday afternoon sent the jury to determine its verdict. Jurors deliberated for about 50 minutes before returning with the guilty verdict shortly after 4 p.m.
The punishment phase is set to begin Friday morning in the 124th District Court.
According to police, Wallace was shot and killed July 28, 2019, outside a home in the 1200 block of Temple Street. Another man, Patrick Williams, was with Wallace when she was shot as they were trying to jump-start his car.
After police obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas, officers found him in Broughton Park.
When police confronted Thomas, he began shooting at the four officers, and they returned fire. Thomas was wounded, and sustained a wound to his buttocks but no officers were hurt.
Gregg County Assistant District Attorney Tanya Reed played recordings of calls Thomas made from inside the jail to his eldest daughter and two other people.
He asked his daughter in a call to tell his youngest child, whom he had with Wallace, that “her mama was not right,” that that she tried to keep the daughter away from Thomas.
In a conversation with a man, Thomas asks how he is doing and begins talking about some issues he is having though it is difficult to hear on the call.
“If you’d have told me, I’d have did her like I did mine,” Thomas told the man.
Thomas’ attorney, James “Rick” Hagan, said the presumption of innocence remains through the entire case and said the state failed to meet the burden of proof to find Thomas guilty.
Hagan argued that fentanyl given to Thomas at the hospital after he was shot affected his ability to consent to the interview with police.
“Remember, Mr. Thomas was being brought to the police department after being shot in the back by the police less than two hours later, under the influence of a narcotic,” Hagan said.
He claimed in closing arguments that the interviewing detective did not follow protocol.
“We see it on TV; we talk about police misconduct,” Hagan said. “When the police operate outside of the law, that’s plain and simple what it is.”
He asked the jury to consider the importance of “police misconduct” in the case when it comes to the interview.
“What kind of jury do you want sitting in your child’s case, deciding your child’s fate,” Hagan asked. “This is a tough case.”
Reed disagreed.
“This is not a tough case,” she said. “This is one of the easiest cases I have ever come across.”
She noted that Thomas admitted to killing Wallace multiple times on video and on the jail calls.
“He (Thomas) wants you to believe that it's all about the child,” Reed said. “It's not. It's jealousy. It's jealousy because nobody in this world matters but Cho. And if there's a woman that's with Cho and she wants to go with some other man, Jeff, or some youngster. Can't do that. You can't do that to The Chosen One.”
According to testimony late Wednesday afternoon, Thomas wrote a song/rap called “I’ve Got Murder on My Mind” in a letter. In closing arguments, Reed read some of the lyrics in which she says he described the murder. The lyrics refer to him killing his "baby mama" because of another man.
“There is no doubt that this man is guilty of murdering, in the middle of the street by one shot to the back of the head, Kimberly Wallace,” Reed said.