Jury selection set for Monday in Gregg County has been canceled, the District Clerk’s Office reported.
Residents who received a summons to report Monday may disregard it.
“One of the side of effects of calling for a jury, whether it is for a civil or criminal trial, is it provides incentive for both sides to see if an agreement or a plea is possible,” Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway said. “All trials scheduled for next week have been resolved.”
After a months-long hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gregg County officials said in February that jury selection would begin again in March at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
The next jury selection is set March 29.