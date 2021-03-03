Jury selection set for Monday in Gregg County has been canceled, the District Clerk’s Office reported.

Residents who received a summons to report Monday may disregard it.

“One of the side of effects of calling for a jury, whether it is for a civil or criminal trial, is it provides incentive for both sides to see if an agreement or a plea is possible,” Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway said. “All trials scheduled for next week have been resolved.”

After a months-long hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gregg County officials said in February that jury selection would begin again in March at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.

The next jury selection is set March 29.

Recommended for You