Higher expenses, lower revenues and the impact of possible legislation in the Texas Legislature were among the topics discussed Thursday at the State of the County event hosted by the Longview Chamber of Commerce.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt told the crowd at Pinecrest Country that the event wasn't a typical State of the County in which he would discuss county finances and projects. Four city managers joined Stoudt to talk about issues affecting cities, the county and their residents: Longview City Manager Rolin McPhee, Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck, White Oak City Manager Jimmy Purcell and Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith.
Televisions showed pictures of industries and businesses that have flourished in the county, and Stoudt said that was possible through working together. He added that when he first was elected, he was told three things: to lower the tax rate, to keep low or no debt and to maintain standards of professionalism.
"I think we've accomplished that ... and we have much more to accomplish," he said.
Stoudt then spoke about the difficulties that arise every two years when the Legislature meets and how laws passed in Austin affect everyone. During his tenure as county judge, he's seen the slow erosion of local control in county and city governments, which he said concerns him.
Writing legislation that applies to the entire state doesn't work when there are cities and counties of varying sizes, he said. He used an example of Harris County, which includes Houston. Stoudt said Harris County has 10 million people and billions of dollars in its tax base. In contrast, Gregg County has 125,000 people and a tax base of $10 million.
"Yet the same laws they pass for Harris County in Houston is the laws that we have to follow," he said.
Specifically, he spoke about Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 3, which he said were game changers for cities and counties.
Also known as the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act, SB2 requires cities, counties and other taxing units to receive voter approval before levying 3.5% more property tax revenue than the previous year, according to The Texas Tribune.
Community colleges, hospital districts and units with the lowest rates — of 2.5 cents per $100 valuation, or less — must get voter approval before surpassing 8% revenue growth, the Tribune reported.
HB3 "provides more money for Texas classrooms, increases teacher compensation, reduces recapture and cuts local property taxes for Texas taxpayers," according to the Texas Education Agency.
Stoudt mentioned the plans to build a new parking facility near the courthouse and how initially the county planned to pay cash for the facility. SB2 and HB3 have forced the county to consider borrowing money to park for the project.
McPhee said the Legislature is buying down school property taxes and limiting city property taxes. Further, the state current record budget surplus came from rural taxpayers, he said.
"We send 6.25% of the sales tax in our community to the state, so they get $190 million ... and we get $30 million of that," he said.
McPhee said the state isn't using the sales tax funds sent by cities to relieve property taxes at the municipal level but are using it as a one-time fix at the school level.
Purcell talked about his time as White Oak fire chief and told a story about having to purchase a new firetruck when he first started. He said he feared he would have to beg the city to purchase the vehicle but it was approved without questioning, which he said was possible because of more revenue.
He said the firetruck he purchased then now costs $300,000 more.
Smith was formerly with the city of White Oak before moving to work with the city of Gladewater. He said during his tenure with White Oak, the partnership with the county was vital.
He said White Oak employees might start a project and county employees would help finish it with their teams and equipment.
However, SB2 and HB3 likely will make it harder for the county to help because of the decrease in revenue, he said. Further, the legislation will affect Gladewater and other cities' ability to help each other out, he said.
"And that's gonna continue. We're gonna be facing that for years down the road as far as not getting the revenue coming in that we've been used to and cooperation between all of our cities," he said.
McPhee mentioned the Legislature is considering cutting the current 3.5% cap on property tax revenue to 2.5%, which would only make things harder for rural cities and counties.