Gregg County is the latest in East Texas to remove its outdoor burn ban after recent heavy rainfall.
"After consultation with Gregg County Fire Marshall Mark Moore, County Judge Bill Stoudt has determined the recent fire hazard for outdoor burning no longer exists," according to a statement issued by the county. "As of today, Aug. 23, 2022, the current burn ban is lifted."
Smith County also lifted its burn ban Tuesday morning.
On Monday, as rain drenched East Texas, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties lifted bans.
