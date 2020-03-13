Gregg County has placed certain court proceedings on a two-week recess.
Local judges canceled all jury trials and jury service Friday through March 31 after receiving guidance from state judicial leaders wanting to do their part in slowing the swift, deliberate spread of COVID-19, as the new coronavirus is known.
Additionally, Longview Municipal Court has canceled all court dockets between March 16-27.
“This is strictly as a preventive or defensive measure with this COVID-19 bottom line,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said.
Gregg County courts won’t schedule or conduct large docket calls or nonessential proceedings until April 1, and anyone with a jury summons is asked not to come to the courthouse.
The action is being taken to reduce the potential impact of the coronavirus on the judicial parties, jurors, the public, the jail and court staff, according to a written statement.
County-maintained community buildings remained open for events Friday, but that also could change next week.
“We have 5,000 people a week that come to this courthouse, so that’s a pretty diverse group of people that could or could not bring something into the courthouse,” Stoudt said. “So we’re just trying to eliminate that as best as possible but still go on with business as usual as best we can.”
The courts will conduct “essential proceedings” for criminal magistration, Child Protective Services removal hearings, temporary restraining orders or injunctions, juvenile detention, family violence protective orders, emergency guardianship and certain mental health matters.
“What I consider to be a nonemergency custody matter, we’re not going to be hearing those through the end of the month,” said 307th District Court Judge Tim Womack, who handles most family and child protective matters.
Womack often handles “emergency-type relief” situations such as whether to prevent a child from visitation with a parent after there is evidence of recent drug or physical abuse.
In those cases, attorneys can come and address the matter in Womack’s office, he said, and an emergency custody order can be issued until an evidentiary hearing can be held.
“I do that already, but in cases where we’ve just got a custody trial — they’re under temporary orders most likely, because we issue temporary orders in those cases — if they’re under temporary orders and they have a final trial set in the next two weeks and everything is rocking along fine, we’re just going to have to postpone that trial until we can get it rescheduled under this,” Womack said.
Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court said that, because the Governor’s Office has declared a state of emergency, the Supreme Court of Texas can extend or temporarily do away with some deadlines in court matters, including for child protective service cases.
The emergency declaration also gives judges flexibility on a criminal defendant’s right to a speedy trial, he said.
“Obviously, we can’t delay it indefinitely,” Charles said, “but for a two-week period or three-week period as we’re doing here, that is OK, and that is allowed.”
As an example, Charles noted that after Hurricane Harvey struck the Gulf Coast, “Harris County went without any jury trials for a little over two months, and under the circumstances, the courts have said that was OK. That did not infringe on somebody’s constitutional right to a speedy trial.”
Charles is also head of the 10th Administrative Judicial Region, an area that covers 32 counties. If any judge is quarantined because of the virus or is otherwise unable to serve on their bench for a period of time, Charles is responsible for finding a substitute jurist, he said.
Individual judges have authority to determine other matters that they consider to be essential proceedings under the circumstances, according to the written statement. Further, the courts will, to the extent possible, conduct hearings by telephone or video remote appearances when the rules of procedure allow or when the parties agree.
Judges will notify the Gregg County Bar Association of the changes announced Friday, they said.
Gregg County owns and maintains at least six community centers in Longview, Kilgore, Liberty City, Judson and Elderville. Each of them remains open for rental for the time being, Stoudt said.
“Right now, we have one (confirmed) case” of COVID-19 in Gregg County, Stoudt said “and what we’re all trying to do is not create a public panic. We have one case and one case only. If more cases are reported, we will elevate the response from the county’s standpoint, and we probably will look at eliminating all of the community building uses at some point in time if this were to grow.
“Right now, they’re not,” he said. “We’ll probably be reviewing that next week and making some determinations on that, as well.”
Anyone scheduled to appear in Longview Municipal Court before March 28 is asked to call or email the court to reschedule.
The court still will be open during regular hours to help customers in person, by phone or online. For information, call (903) 237-1186.