Gregg County Commissioners voted Monday to lower the tax rate and adopt a budget that includes $5 million to go toward a proposed parking facility.
The $79,909,862 2023-2024 county budget is $12,539,564 (18.6%) higher than the 2022-2023 budget of $67,370,298. County Judge Bill Stoudt said the reason for the higher budget was due to roughly $20 million in planned capital projects.
One of the projects with a price tag of $18 million would refurbish the runways at East Texas Regional Airport. The county would be responsible for 10 percent, or $1.8 million, and pay for the project in two $9 million increments that would be supplemented by grants from the Federal Aviation Administration, he said. Essentially, while the county will have to make the two $9 million payments, the funds will be reimbursed by federal grants over a three-year period, Stoudt said.
The county also put up $5 million to offset construction costs included as part of a $19 million bond election to be considered by voters Nov 7. The bond would fund the construction of a 13,000-square-foot parking facility and office space in downtown Longview near the courthouse. Stoudt previously said funds had been set aside in the county’s 2023-24 budget to go toward the parking facility, which would lower the final bond amount below $19 million.
"By putting this down the tax rate will be less than a penny," he added.
Another capital project has allocated $2.5 million in salary adjustments across the county, with $1.3 million of that set for law enforcement. The other $1.2 million for non-law enforcement employees will come as a 4% cost-of-living adjustment that equals $740,000 and merit adjustments in several departments.
The Precinct 3 office will be totally reconstructed for $1 million and will house the justice of the peace, constable and tax office, he said. Stoudt said the facility in Kilgore is older than 60 years and has needed an upgrade for some time. Precinct 2 also has $1 million allocated to replace its office on E Marshall Avenue, which he said was at least 50 years old.
"Both of those facilities needed to be brought to the 21st century in terms of security and functionality," he said."
The two offices will be constructed in new locations that have yet to be decided and construction will move forward after a decision is made on the parking facility, he said.
The county tax rate for the budget was set at 27.80 cents per $100 valuation, a decrease of about 1.3% from the current budget’s rate of 28.17 cents per $100 valuation.
The reduced tax rate is a result of changes enacted by the state legislature. Stoudt has previously criticized recent state law known as the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act. It requires cities, counties and other taxing units to receive voter approval before levying 3.5% more property tax revenue than the previous year, according to The Texas Tribune.
The rate for the coming fiscal year is the maximum the county can propose without surpassing the cap on increased property tax and going to voters for an election.
Commissioners approved the budget and tax rate without discussion or opposition.