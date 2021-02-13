Ben Goller and his sons saved an acorn this past year during the pandemic and watched a small tree grow from its seed.
On Saturday, Goller and his sons, 4-year-old Caleb and 2-year-old Jeremy, visited the Gregg County AgriLife Extension Office in Longview to pick up another sapling that they hope to enjoy watching grow in the coming years.
“My boys and I love hanging out in the woods. We love trees and we wanted to plant some to contribute to them growing,” Goller said.
The Gollers from Longview were among hundreds of families who received free trees Saturday as part of the Gregg County Master Gardeners annual tree giveaway.
Gregg County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Shaniqua Davis said the group had 1,600 trees to pass out. Most of the trees were either oak or Eastern redbud, she said.
“With everything that got canceled last year or postponed, we wanted to be able to provide this to let people know that we are still out here in the community, we’re still providing education and services and just to give them a little bit of normalcy,” Davis said.
Because of COVID-19 guidelines and a need for social distancing, the tree giveaway operated a differently than in previous years. Instead of going into the auditorium at the extension office, attendees stayed in their vehicles as the giveaway operated as a drive-thru event.
Not only did it help with social distancing, Davis said it also allowed people to stay warm. Because of the cold weather, she noted that those who picked up saplings Saturday should also wait to plant them.
“With it being this cold, we’re telling everybody keep your tree roots moist, keep them in water, plant them in pots and wait for it to warm up a little bit before you plant them in the ground so they have a little better chance of survival,” she said.
Marjorie Fenton of Longview picked up multiple trees at Saturday’s giveaway and said she is looking forward to planting one for her mother and giving another to a friend.
“I’ve got a really good friend who is a ranger at Lake o’ the Pines. His wife just passed away and his mother passed away a month ago,” she said. “I thought I’d get a tree for him, too, so he can plant one in their memory.”
In addition to trees, the group also handed out information about the trees to attendees.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Gregg County Master Gardeners can contact Davis at the extension office by calling (903) 236-8429.