The Gregg County Master Gardeners Association plans its annual fall plant sale 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 in the Gregg County AgriLife Auditorium, 405 E. Marshall Ave., Longview.
A variety of hard-to-find indoor and outdoor plants will be for sale, and Master Gardeners will be available to answer plant care and gardening questions.
Customers should park in the lot behind building. Proceeds from the sale benefit the group’s community outreach and educational programs in Gregg County.
For information, go to facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners or call (903) 236-8429.