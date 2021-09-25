The Gregg County Master Gardeners annual plant sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St.
The event will feature local artist Dana Huber, who will be creating sidewalk chalk drawings
More than 200 of the plants at the sale will be priced at $5, and coffee and pastries will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the sale help fund local scholarships and educational programs in the area.
For information, call (903) 236-8429 or go to www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ .