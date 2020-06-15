Gregg County commissioners on Monday morning approved a contract with the Fort Worth architectural firm it selected to design a proposed parking and office facility in downtown Longview.
The contract with Schwarz-Hanson Architects could be worth $604,790 to $711,590 depending, ultimately, on which of four conceptual design options the county selects for the facility. Purchasing Director Kelli Davis told the commissioners court the firm would return later to present the four possibilities. The contract the court approved Monday shows the four conceptual options will consist of: (A) a 300-space parking facility with up to 10,000 square feet of office space on the facility's ground level; (B) a 300-space parking facility with up to 10,000 square feet of office space in front of the garage structure; (C) a 300-space parking facility with up to 25,000 square feet of office space on top of the garage structure; or (D) a 300-space parking facility with no office space.
The firm's fee would increase if more parking spaces or office space are added to the project.
The parking facility would be built on the former Regions Bank motor bank and parking lot properties at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center streets in downtown Longview. The county previously spent $1.249 million to purchase the properties.
The contract on Monday was approved by a vote of 4-1, with Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo voting against the contract.