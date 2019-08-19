Gregg County voters will cast ballots using new voting machines when they consider state constitutional amendments and a sales tax referendum on Nov. 5.
And taxpayers are getting a break on the cost of the voting system.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court approved a master agreement Monday to buy the Verity Duo Voting System from Hart InterCivic Inc. of Austin for $1.12 million.
Commissioners also approved the Nov. 5 state constitutional amendment election, and they agreed to join the election with the Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2, which is asking voters in the Liberty City area to approve creation of a 1.5% sales tax.
Last week, commissioners agreed to pursue the Verity system under a tentative $1.18 million contract, under a price that Purchasing Director Kelli Davis and other staff had negotiated that was 9.6% lower than the BuyBoard cooperative purchasing price.
While the county awaited Texas Secretary of State's Office certification of the Verity Duo's system and equipment, Davis and her staff further negotiated the price down another $60,000, she said.
"Certainly, my hat's off to" Davis, County Judge Bill Stoudt said. "She’s very good at negotiating a better price than is on the BuyBoard, and she did it again."
Voters will notice two significant changes, Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said. The new system is a true touch screen, and voters will actually mark a paper ballot instead of voting by electronically marking a ballot.
For a grand total of $1,126,566, Gregg County is getting 150 Verity Duo voting machines and 40 controllers, plus supporting equipment. Each voting machine has a unit price of $3,950, but the county's unit price was negotiated down to $3,355.30.
The purchase comes with 150 standard voting booths plus another 40 booths designed to make voting more accessible to wheelchair-bound voters.
How it works
When a voter enters a polling site, they will start at a check-in station, Deputy Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said.
They'll be given an access card, which they will give to the next poll worker. The poll worker will scan the access card to generate a code number, which is printed out. The voter also will be given a piece of paper, which looks like a blank paper ballot.
"The access code is similar to what we have done in the past. The paper is a new aspect," Briggs said.
At the voting booth, the voter touches the screen and then enters their access code. The machine then instructs the voter to insert the piece of paper they were given.
Once the paper is inserted, the voter touches "Next" on the screen and can then see the contest in which they're voting, Briggs said. The voter is given the option of learning more about using the system or simply beginning their vote.
"They’ll make their selections and skip through the process," she said. If a voter wants to write in a candidate in any election, they can click the write-in option, then type in their write-in candidate and click "Accept."
If at any point the voter realizes that they've selected the wrong language, they can switch from English to Spanish or vice versa. The previous system forced polling workers to start the voting process over when a voter wanted to switch languages, Briggs said.
Voters on the new system also can pick between at least three different text sizes for the font size most comfortable for their vision.
Voters also can skip past races in which they don't want to cast a ballot.
After selecting their votes, the voter is shown a review screen where they can review for whom they voted. If the voter didn't make a selection in a particular race or referendum but would like to, they can just click on that race to be taken to that screen, where they can select their choice.
After the ballot has been reviewed, the voter hits "Print record," but they will get a screen asking if they're sure they are ready to print, which finalizes their vote.
"A good thing about this system is that it prints out the entire ballot, so if you voted for governor, it will have the governor’s name, but say you did not vote for governor, it will say, ‘Governor: no selection,'" Briggs said, "so it lets you know who you voted for and if you skipped a selection."
Once the paper is printed, the voter takes their paper to a final machine, which make an optical digital scan of the text on the paper exactly as it was entered, she said.
"Once that vote is counted and you see the flag, you have completed the voting process," Briggs said.
The Verity Duo Voting System comes with safeguards.
The access code is different for every voter with numbers that are scrambled and unattached to any voter record, she said.
Also, the ballot has no identifiable voter information on it.
"It only has the information about who voted for what," Briggs said. "The QR code that is there only attaches this ballot to this machine, so you couldn’t take this ballot to another voting station or a different election and try to scan it."
Free demonstrations of the new voting system are available at the Gregg County Elections Office, on the first floor of the courthouse, at 101 E. Methvin St., Longview.