Almost $2.7 million was raised through almost 6,000 donations during this year's East Texas Giving Day.
The annual online fundraising effort Tuesday benefited 327 nonprofit organizations in 32 counties in the region. The event is organized by the East Texas Communities Foundation of Tyler.
Forty-five organizations in Gregg County raised more than $110,000 in the 18-hour fundraising window Tuesday.
Top totals include:
Thrive Longview: $24,493;
Longview Dream Center: $14,673;
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission: $10,162;
Texas Shakespeare Festival: $8,901; and
LeTourneau University: $8,624.
Hiway 80 Executive Director Brian Livingston said he didn't know what to expect Tuesday, but the organization set and exceeded a $10,000 goal, which he said he was excited about.
According to Livingston, the shelter raised $4,000 during East Texas Giving Day in 2022.
For Hiway 80, money raised during East Texas Giving Day is a bonus, he said. It doesn't depend on those funds for normal operations since it's diligent with fundraising year-round, he said. But he added the extra income is a welcome addition.
The funds raised Tuesday will go toward the shelter's everyday operating expenses, Livingston said.
"We've seen an increase (of people) coming into the shelter and into our day center the last couple of months, so those funds are gonna really help us be able to better serve those individuals," he said.
He added that most donors were from East Texas, which strengthened his belief about the community being generous.
"Every time we have any sort of need, whether small or large, the community comes together and meets the need," Livingston said.
First Methodist Church of Gladewater participated in East Texas Giving Day for the second year, raising $4,455.
The money will go toward the church's Backpack Program of Gladewater, which provides food over the school year to children who have food insecurities and may not have food to eat at home on the weekends, said Program Director Dean Hanssen.
According to Hanssen, the program serves an average of 150 children in Gladewater and Union Grove ISDs at Gay Primary School, Weldon Elementary School and Union Grove Elementary School. The program also helps stock a food bank at Gladewater Middle School, he added.
The program started East Texas Giving Day with a matching gift of $2,000 from Faith in Action, a group at the Methodist church, Hanssen said.
"So far this year, we've spent $22,000 — our only expense is just the food. So that'll go to helping start out the school year and buying food for that," he said.
For a complete list of nonprofit organizations and donation totals, go to easttexasgivingday.org .