Gregg County is offering demonstration sessions this week and next to give voters a chance to get acquainted with its new voting machine system.
Sessions will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the following dates and locations:
- Tuesday: Kilgore Community Center
- Thursday: Judson Community Center
- Oct. 8 (Tuesday) Broughton Recreation Center
- Oct. 10 (Thursday): Greggton Community Center
Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said these will be “come-and-go” sessions intended to give voters time to practice with the new Verity Duo Voting system the county purchased last month for $1.12 million. The machines will be used in the Nov. 5 state constitutional amendment elections.
A video demonstration is available at news-journal.com. Find it by clicking on “Multimedia” and then “Videos” and scrolling down to the link.