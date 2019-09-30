Hart InterCivic Verity Duo voting system
Gregg County Deputy Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs demonstrates how to cast a vote using the new Verity Duo voting system machines approved Monday by the Gregg County Commissioners Court in Longview.

 Jimmy Daniell Isaac/News-Journal Photo

Gregg County is offering demonstration sessions this week and next to give voters a chance to get acquainted with its new voting machine system.

Sessions will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

  • Tuesday: Kilgore Community Center
  • Thursday: Judson Community Center
  • Oct. 8 (Tuesday) Broughton Recreation Center
  • Oct. 10 (Thursday): Greggton Community Center

Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said these will be “come-and-go” sessions intended to give voters time to practice with the new Verity Duo Voting system the county purchased last month for $1.12 million. The machines will be used in the Nov. 5 state constitutional amendment elections.

A video demonstration is available at news-journal.com. Find it by clicking on “Multimedia” and then “Videos” and scrolling down to the link.