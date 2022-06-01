Gregg County officials are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man who they say is wanted on “several outstanding felony warrants.”
Caimbrian Austin Walker, 28, has outstanding warrants on charges including aggravated assault family violence, abandon or endanger child, parole violations and “numerous outstanding warrants from various law enforcement agencies,” according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
“Walker is believed to be armed and dangerous,” the office said in a post on its Facebook page. “He has successfully avoided apprehension with assistance from friends and family.”
According to the post, Walker is “active on most social media platforms, such as Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram, where he seeks out females to chat with and meet.”
Anyone with information about Walker is asked to contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, another local law enforcement agency or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.