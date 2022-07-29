Gregg County commissioners have approved installation of fiber optic cables in Pct. 3 as part of a push to increase broadband access.
Commissioners on Thursday OK'd Frontier Communications to install aerial and underground fiber optic cable via road bores at several Pct. 3 locations.
The item initially was to be considered at a previous meeting, but Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo told the court he was uncomfortable with moving forward with the project until certain parts were resolved.
According to Wingo, individual contractors hired by Frontier were not adhering to county specifications for installing or placing utilities. Documents from the county indicate that all ground lines are to be installed a minimum of 36 inches below the flow line of the adjacent drainage or barrow ditch.
Wingo told Maintenance Director Harry McMahan at a previous meeting that the contractors weren't boring deep enough and that the improper installations were causing road issues. Commissioners ultimately tabled the item and chose to revisit it Thursday.
"I've met with management as far as the Frontier Communications and we have come to an agreement of understanding concerning the roads and road boring, and we're ready to move forward," Wingo said Thursday.
After the meeting, Wingo explained that the road bores were not being dug deep enough and causing what he referred to as "bump ups" that were acting as speed bumps.
Frontier agreed to re-bore the locations it already had dug, deepen the holes and pay for the county to overlay the road in order to take care of the issue. Going forward, the company also agreed to dig future road bores to county specifications, he said.
"The property owners that live there are driving over a road every day, and it's like going over a speed bump, so we don't want that in a county road that's in good condition. Once something like that happens, we have to get it fixed," Wingo said.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said after the meeting that the additional fiber optic cable coming to Pct. 3 would be in addition to the county's previous actions to increase broadband access. That includes in April when commissioners approved allowing Sparklight to install cables in Pcts. 1 and 3.
"We've been getting a lot of attention from a lot of private carriers because of the expansion that we're considering. It promotes competition and free enterprise, which is ultimately good for the customer," Stoudt said.