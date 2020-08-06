Alongside several other East Texas counties, Gregg County on Thursday recorded a new COVID-19-related death.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Gregg County added 18 new cases, one death and 57 recoveries. The county on Thursday had 1,458 cumulative cases, including 367 recoveries and 24 deaths.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the death was a woman in her late 70s who lived in a nursing home in Kilgore. She was diagnosed on July 13 and placed into hospice prior to her death.
Harris said 6,113 total tests have been administered in Gregg County with 4,410 negative results and 245 pending.
Browne said Longview hospitals were treating 117 patients for COVID-19. Not all of these patients are from Gregg County.
Across East Texas, health officials also reported one virus death each in Smith, Wood, Van Zandt and Anderson counties.
Smith County recorded its 21st coronavirus-related death on Thursday.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the death was an 86-year-old Tyler man and that Smith County had 24 new coronavirus cases and one recovery. The county has had 2,470 confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began in March. NET Health also said the county’s recoveries increased to 682.
Tyler hospitals on Thursday were treating 158 patients with COVID-19, which is down by 10 since Wednesday.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Wood County recorded its 11th death on Thursday. The county has had 316 cases, including 189 recoveries and the 11 deaths, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County added its sixth death and eight new cases. The county had 375 cumulative cases, including 113 recoveries and the six deaths, NET Health data shows.
Anderson County reported its sixth death and 25 new cases for a total of 535 cases. The county has had six deaths and 199 recoveries.
In Harrison County, cases rose by 10 for a new total of 663. Recoveries remained at 498 and deaths stayed at 35, County Judge Chad Sims said in an afternoon update.
As of Wednesday night, Rusk County had 303 total cases, including 200 recoveries and two deaths, according to the county’s office of emergency management.