The Gregg County Commissioners Court will consider accepting the resignation of Pct. 4 Constable Danny Craig II during its Monday meeting.
In a letter dated July 1, Craig announced his resignation to commissioners.
“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to tender my resignation as Constable of Gregg County, Precinct 4,” the letter said. “I appreciate the confidence and trust that the citizens of Precinct 4 and Gregg County have placed in me.”
The resignation is effective Aug. 1.
“My tenure as Constable will result in my continuance to serve the Law Enforcement community in other capacities,” Craig said in the letter.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Friday that Craig is returning to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked before becoming constable.
The commissioners court will begin taking applications for the position and looks to fill the role as soon as possible.
“We’ll take applications from individuals who might be interested and bring it to the court,” Stoudt said, adding that applications will be taken by his office. “Hopefully, we’ll have candidates to review soon.”
The three other county constables will share some of the duties of Pct. 4 until the position is filled, Stoudt said.
Craig has served as constable in Pct. 4 since winning the March 2016 Democratic primary and facing no challengers in the November election that year.
Before winning election, Craig voluntarily worked as a deputy constable under former Pct. 4 Constable Robby Cox.
Craig is the son of former Gregg County Commissioner Danny Craig.
Pct. 4 covers much of southern Gregg County, including South Longview.
The item is listed on the agenda for the meeting scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom at the courthouse.
Craig had not responded to requests for comment as of Friday afternoon.