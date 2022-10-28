Democratic Gregg County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robby Cox says his 20-plus years of experience working for the county has prepared him for another term.
Cox, 75, is challenged by Republican local business owner Darrin "Rudy" Rudolph, 57, in the November general election.
Cox was initially elected in 2018 and if reelected would serve his second term. He said he also previously worked for the Gregg County Sheriff's Office for 20 years. It's that experience that Cox believes qualifies him to continue serving as JP.
"I think the people need somebody who's qualified, who can come in and do the job, and I think I'm the most qualified candidate," he said.
Cox has a bachelor's degree from Wiley College and started working for the county in 1998.
"I've been an employee of Gregg County for 24 years," he said. "I think I'd be an asset to the people in this precinct. I love helping people, I'm fair and I think the people want someone like me — knowledgeable of the job (and) caring."
Cox added that he'd like to see more of youth get involved in the political arena because their participation matters. He said this likely will be the last time he runs for office and won't run again if reelected.
"Each time I run, I have an opponent that seems to be falling short," he said. "I have training; I have the education. I'm not just looking for a paycheck."
Rudolph provided a written statement in response to a request for an interview.
He graduated from Longview High School in 1983 and studied at the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, he said. He has owned and operated Rudy's Transport Service of East Texas for 14 years.
Rudolph is the pastor at Greenhill Baptist Church. For two years, he served on the Governor's Emergency Trauma Advisory Council/Advisory Council on EMS and serves on the board of directors for the Sabine River Authority of Texas.
"I am community minded and believe the best solutions are made at the local level," Rudolph said in his statement. "I am dedicated to the people of Gregg County and improving life for our citizens through clear decision making."
Rudolph ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for the Longview District 3 City Council seat against incumbent Wray Wade
He also lost to Cox in November 2018 in a bid for the Pct. 4 JP post.
Early voting continues through Nov. 4, and Election Day is Nov. 8.