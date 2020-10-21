Improvements are coming to Elderville Community Center in that will enhance the building for residents using the facility in the future.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Tuesday that commissioners have approved spending about $75,000 on the project to improve the building.
“This will be an overall interior renovation of the building to make it much nicer for our community,” Stoudt said.
The Elderville Community Center, at 322 Texas 149, is being used for early voting for the Nov. 3 election. While its use has been limited since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Stoudt said that pre-pandemic, the building was frequently used by the community for weddings, birthdays and other gatherings.
The renovation work, which is being completed by Hugman Design-Build, will include improvements to the ceiling and lighting, installing new bathrooms and rebuilding the kitchen area, Stoudt said.
Gregg County commissioners voted Monday to approve transferring $7,000 from the Pct. 4 renovations and acquisitions fund to a fund for the community center renovations.
On Monday, commissioners also approved donating $3,600 to the East Texas Literacy Council, a nonprofit organization that offers adult literacy education as well as GED and English as a second language (ESL) programs.
The court also finalized plans Monday for a major runway rehabilitation project at the East Texas Regional Airport. An agreement between the county and KSA Engineers for the $848,025 project calls for rehabilitation on the airport’s primary runway, Stoudt said.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced in September that the county would receive an $865,543 grant for the project. The county must provide a 10% match, Stoudt said.
Every five years, the Federal Aviation Administration requires an evaluation of an airport’s runways to see if its still meet standards or if it needs rehabilitation.
After a review, it was determined that East Texas Regional Airport’s primary runway needed to be repaved, Stoudt said. The runway has not been repaved in more than 15 years, since the early 2000s, he added.
The work is among other ongoing projects at the East Texas Regional Airport. Federal funding was announced in 2019 for a new taxiway that is intended to open up space for new hangar development at the airport. The county intends to add six or seven additional hangars at the airport in the coming years, Stoudt said.