A severe storm that left 72,000 East Texas residents without power last month continues to have lasting effects throughout Gregg County, especially in Precinct 1.
Last week, Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney requested a budget transfer of roughly $16,000 to account for overtime hours of employees who worked extensive, necessary shifts in response to the storm damage. In his request, McKinney cited "heavy storms taking down trees and electrical lines" as the reason for the overtime and subsequent budget request.
According to McKinney, the day after the June 15 storm, crews in Pct. 1 got to work at 1:30 a.m. clearing trees to get roads cleared out and stayed at it until late that morning. Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano also assisted in the effort with a crew supplying chainsaws for large trees that had fallen and were obstructing roadways, he said.
"Incase the fire department needed to come out, some of the trees were so large, so they needed a shorter route to the victims or wherever they were headed," he explained.
Over that weekend, employees also had to deliver diesel fuel to the Gregg County Health Department and county Juvenile Detention Center to keep their generators running, he said. He explained one of the precinct's responsibilities is maintaining county generators, which were heavily utilized while power was out after the storm.
From his perspective, Pct. 1 appears to be the one most heavily affected by the storm, he said.
"I talked to the other commissioners and they had some damage but none of them told me they got hit like we did, I guess it's just one of those things," he said.
The precinct stayed without telephone communication for at least a week after the storm, he added.
Staff in the precinct is currently three employees short, which meant the 13 available employees worked overtime to get the trees and debris cleaned up and even then, there's still work to be done, he said.
"We've had our challenges but we're seeing the light daily," McKinney said. "It'll take at least another week for us to get all the right-of-ways cleared."
While larger debris has been removed, small stacks of tree limbs and other litter still needs to be attended to, he said. On the precinct's trash day, a large amount of residents came to mainly drop off loads of tree limbs and other debris, he added.
As the precinct works to recover from the lasting damage, McKinney hopes another storm like last month's doesn't happen anytime soon so his staff can get some needed time off.
"We need some rest, our folks are tired," he said. "But we've got a good bunch of people there and they've worked a whole bunch of hours. They've done a good job and are still doing a good job."