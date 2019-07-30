The Gregg County Commissioners’ Court handled serious matters Tuesday, but clowning around was the first order of business.
The court recognized Longview’s Happy T. Clown as part of a proclamation designating Aug. 1-7 as International Clown Week in the county.
Later, commissioners approved a 50% tax abatement to a German auto parts manufacturer that is moving to Kilgore and bringing at least 30 jobs and a $6.2 million investment into the tax base.
Also, commissioners boosted pay and caseloads for indigent defense lawyers in one of the county’s courtrooms.
’47 years and clowning’
Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo asked the court to approve the proclamation honoring Doug Sapp, known as Happy T. Clown.
“I think it’s fitting to recognize those that serve our community in ways that are positive and bring happiness to them,” Primo said.
Sapp, dressed in his iconic vest and red nose, thanked the court for the gesture before handing out red noses and balloon animals to each commissioner and others in the courtroom.
“Forty-seven years and clowning — it’s a dying art,” Sapp told commissioners, “and we should all put on a smile and smile for our neighbor. It could be contagious, so thank you guys for allowing me to be part of this beautiful city that we live in and the encouragement that you give that we can give back to the community.”
Tax abatement
German-based Wagner Tubing plans to transfer the manufacture of its aftermarket auto parts made for high-performance engines into a shell building at Synergy Park in Kilgore as early as February.
Kilgore Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Amanda Nobles, whose agency has leased the shell building to Wagner for the next 20 years, said the decadelong, 50% tax abatement will save the company at least $94,500 in property taxes but still will provide at least $99,251 in taxes paid to the county through 2030.
Wagner will be the first auto parts manufacturer in Gregg County since Dana Corp. closed its plant at the Longview Business Park in August 2012.
“We’re looking for a long-term commitment from this company. We are thrilled to have an automotive manufacturer back in Gregg County,” Nobles said. “I think that it’s a segment of the economy that we need to keep and have in our region, so we’re very excited about that.”
The Wagner agreement is the first tax abatement that the county has entered since state lawmakers passed a bill this spring that will limit total revenue increases for counties and other local governments to 3 percent in a tax year.
Most prior tax abatements in the county have been for 100% of the property taxes, but 50% will likely be the norm for the foreseeable future, County Judge Bill Stoudt said.
Indigent defense
The number of cases involving indigent criminal defendants in Gregg County has increased significantly this year, Stoudt said. For the County Court-at-Law No. 1, it has resulted in the four contracted defense attorneys for indigent defendants reaching their maximum caseload of 425 cases with two months to left in the fiscal year.
In response, commissioners agreed to boost the attorneys' limit by 100 cases through the fiscal year end, which is Sept. 30. They also will receive an additional $5,000 a month in August and September, which bumps their yearly pay under the contracts to as much as $75,000.
Indigent defense attorneys — Molly Larison, Barrett Hunt, Edward Choy and Zachary Austin for the County Court-at-Law No. 1 courtroom — provide state-mandated defense for criminal defendants who are considered too poor to afford a lawyer.