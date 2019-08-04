Drama should be expected Monday at the Gregg County Courthouse if commissioners’ comments about the 2019-20 tax rate are any indication.
“It will be fun,” County Judge Bill Stoudt said Friday.
He is asking the court to keep the property tax rate at 26.25 cents per $100 valuation for the eighth consecutive year. In fact, the county’s rate hasn’t increased in at least 18 years.
But by the state’s accounting standards, it’s still a tax increase because the county’s property values increased 5.31%, meaning that taxpayers will fork out almost $1.159 million more this year than in 2018.
When the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at 101 E. Methvin St., Budget Director Linda Bailey will ask commissioners to schedule hearings Aug. 15 and 19 for public comment on the proposed rate.
At least two other members of the court support keeping the tax rate the same.
“Each commissioner should have an input on it, but we’re not raising the rate,” Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney said.
“Philosophically, that’s money extra that we can put into our savings account and we’ve done that,” Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd. “As a consequence, we’re in pretty good shape for things that will come down the pike.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Daryl Primo’s objection that the tax rate should be lowered has become a yearly refrain — only this year, his words about his colleagues on the court are even more cutting.
“If they were the CEOs of a company, they ought to be fired for the gross negligence for what they’ve got to show,” Primo said about proposed county projects in past years that haven’t been accomplished.
“This year, our budget that was just proposed will raise $1.159 million more in taxes than it did last year — 5.31% more,” Primo said. “Why? Because appraised values went up again.”
Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown did not return a phone call requesting comment Friday.
Gregg County is proposing a 2019-20 total spending proposal of $52.3 million, which is nearly $3.5 million more than this year’s amended budget. Rising values and higher general fund spending will result in more money from property owners.
Stoudt points to increases of $1.7 million in employee health insurance costs and $1.8 million in public safety costs as factors in the spending hikes.
He released his 2019-2020 spending plan this past week.
Of the $1.159 million more in revenue, almost $250,000 of that is derived from new property added to the tax roll this year.
“I had to do some scenarios on if I had to drop the tax rate, and I just think it’s a mistake to play politics with the tax rate,” the judge said.
“We’re looking to get serious about a parking facility or a parking project on the land we purchased a couple of years ago — we take control of that in June — and that’s going to be a $7 million-$10 million outlay depending on what we decide to do and how we decide to design it,” he said.
Also, Senate Bill 2 will cap the county’s yearly revenue increase at 3 percent when it takes effect in the 2021 fiscal year. Uncertainty on how the law will affect the county factored into Stoudt’s decision on keeping the tax rate the same, he said.
“It’s my suggestion to the court that it’s steady as she goes until we go into the law next year and see exactly how the formula works,” he said.
Primo used three notes of financial data from the county’s outside auditing firm to support his stance for lowering the tax rate.
According to the Patillo, Brown and Hill firm, single-family residential values in Gregg County have increased yearly for at least the past 11 years. Primo said that, while commercial and industrial taxpayers regularly appeal the appraisal district oftentimes with success, residential property owners rarely appeal, making them “an easy mark” for increasing values.
Since 2009, the amount of yearly delinquent taxes to the county has increased six-fold, Primo said. Between 2017 and 2018, the county’s delinquent taxes nearly doubled to $395,976.
Stoudt retorted, “On $11 billion, not too bad.”
Also, Primo said that — according to outside auditors — the county’s total reserves have reached $64 million. He said the amount is more than three times the county policy for reserves.
“That’s ridiculous,” Primo said. “So, we have a ton of money sitting around in the bank now.
“These are the same people that have never done anything to help indigents or health care to people. This is the same group of guys that, when the event center was designated as one of the most important things that could help the local economy... people fail to come through with it. They have repeatedly failed to execute on the parking garage,” Primo said. “They talk this game every year at budget time, and yet here we are six years later with still no parking garage.”
According to McKinney, the court intends to hire an engineering firm this year to move forward on some type of parking facility, which he said was among his platform issues when he ran for office.
“We can afford this parking facility, which I hope it’s more than a parking facility... that will not only help our jurists when they come in on Mondays but it will help downtown Longview,” McKinney said.
The county does more than just provide public safety and road infrastructure, Boyd said.
“We feed more than $1 million back into the community, everything from volunteer fire departments to after school reading programs to all of those kinds of programs that benefit the citizenry of Gregg County beyond good law enforcement and good roads, which are our primary responsibilities,” he said.
The county also has agreed to provide at least $6 million toward the planned widening of Texas 42, which is expected to cost $60 million or more when construction begins in 2024, Stoudt said.
“I’ve met regularly with the Texas Department of Transportation. I know the commitments that are going to be asked of Gregg County on some major infrastructure projects. That’s part of the job of being a county judge,” Stoudt said.
There have been numerous discussions and votes involving the Commissioners Court for more than three years about building a parking facility, including the estimated $1 million purchase of land across the street from the courthouse that the county will officially own in June, he said.
The county will have the chance to pay cash for constructing a parking facility and remain debt free, Stoudt added.
“The financial structure of Gregg County is the envy of the state of Texas in the ways that we do it,” the judge said, “and I’m not going to apologize to anybody about Gregg County having the fourth-lowest tax rate and paying as we go.”