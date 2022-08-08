Gregg County’s tax rate could be decreasing slightly with a proposal presented Monday to commissioners.
County Budget Director Linda Bailey said the proposed lower tax rate is driven by a change enacted by the state legislature.
The proposed tax rate would decrease from 29.75 cents per $100 valuation to 28.17 cents per $100 valuation, a decrease of about 5.3%, according to information provided by the county.
Stoudt said previously that one of his concerns about the coming year’s budget is the recent state law called the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act. It requires cities, counties and other taxing units to receive voter approval before levying 3.5% more property tax revenue than the previous year, according to The Texas Tribune. Community colleges, hospital districts and units with the lowest rates — of 2.5 cents per $100 valuation, or less — must do so before surpassing 8% revenue growth, the Tribune reported.
The proposed rate of 28.17 cents per $100 valuation is the maximum the county can propose without surpassing the cap on increased property tax and going to voters for an election, Bailey said.
Tax Assessor-Collector Michelle Terry said tax rates and property values now work "kind of like a see-saw" and offset each other — tax rates go down if property values go up, and rates increase if values are down.
Higher property valuations this year led to increased certified taxable values almost across the board for Gregg County taxing entities, according to information provided this month by the Gregg Appraisal District.
In June, Stoudt said the theory behind the bill was to reduce a taxpayer’s burden, but he believes the law needs to be looked at again with consideration for smaller cities and counties.
The tax rate for the current county budget was an increase from 26.25 cents per $100 valuation for the 2020-2021 budget — the county’s first tax rate increase in 18 years.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney made a motion to propose the tax rate change with a second from Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo. The move requires a public hearing before it can be adopted by the county. Residents are allowed to attend and participate in the public hearing set for 9 a.m. Aug. 22. after which commissioners are set to vote on the budget.
Calculations about the rate change have been taking place for weeks, Terry said. The calculation worksheets based on the Gregg Appraisal District's values are set to be uploaded to the county and appraisal district’s websites soon, she said.
In other business Monday, federal grant funds intended to be used to to purchase a drone for the East Texas Regional Airport will be returned.
The $13,149 expense was rejected by the Federal Aviation Administration regarding use of Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) Grant. While the funds were initially approved for the purchase of the drone, Airport Director Roy Miller told commissioners it had been rejected and that the funds would be reimbursed to the grant.
If approved, the drone would have been used primarily for airport purposes such as aerial observation, security and rescue situations, Miller said.
Information from the county shows Jack Delaney, FAA management and program analyst, originally approved the purchase in November. Following communication with airport Project Coordinator Becky Pinkston last month, Delaney said he made an error and should not have approved the purchase under CRRSA.