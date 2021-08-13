Gregg County's property tax rate would increase for the first time in 18 years in a proposal presented to the county commissioners this week.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the proposed increase is mostly about raising salaries for law enforcement employed by the county.
The proposed tax rate would increase from 26.25 cents per $100 valuation to 29.75 cents per $100 valuation, an increase of 13.3%, according to information provided by the county. About 2 cents of the 3.5 cent increase would go toward raising law enforcement salaries.
Stoudt said that in 18 years, the tax rate has been reduced four times, and his question to taxpayers is do they pay more for "milk and bread" than they did 18 years ago?
"The answer would be yes. The problem we have here is most of the time you would say, 'You've got to control your costs.' The costs we're dealing with are difficult to control," Stoudt said.
"We have proposed a restructuring of the salaries of the command staff, patrol and jailers," he said, explaining that the county's law enforcement salaries have fallen behind other agencies in East Texas.
"We've lost people to the cities because they pay more. We are 50 jailers short today because the starting salary was $32,000 and we're moving that up to $37,000," Stoudt said.
"That part of the equation is going to be costing more money, period," Stoudt said.
The county budget won't be formally presented until later this month, although the current spending proposal is available for viewing on the county's website at co.gregg.tx.us/budgets. Information from the county shows the average home's taxable value grew 3.8% from $126,941 to $131,718, with the tax on an average homestead growing 17.6%, or $58.64, from $333.22 to $391.86. Total property taxes collected would grow 13.85%, or about $3.2 million, from about $23.12 million to almost $26.33 million.
County commissioners gave their preliminary approval to the proposed tax rate on Monday, with Precinct 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo casting the lone vote against the issue. Final approval will be considered later this month after a public hearing on the proposed tax rate at 9 a.m. Aug. 23. Stoudt, Precinct 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney, Precinct 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo and Precinct 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown voted for measure.
"I've always believed that raising taxes should be a last resort instead of a first resort," Primo said Thursday.
He also said the judge's justification for the proposed rate increase "doesn't add up to the proposed tax increase."
Also, he said, taxes shouldn't be raised until all the different alternatives are considered, including spending from reserves and "implementing some better management strategies."
"Finally, the timing of this is concerning to me," he said. "You know, we're in the middle of COVID still. There's been enough stress on families. Many people have lost jobs or had their lives interrupted and aren't back to where they were."
He said he always asks himself if raising taxes results in better county services or improves people's lives. He said he doesn't see this proposed tax rate increase doing that.
Wingo, however, who retired from the sheriff's office, also is concerned about the number of staff members the jail is short.
"We are losing a lot of good people to other agencies because they can pay our law enforcement more money," he said.
"We all want to feel safe in our homes," he said, adding the county needs to takes steps to keep law enforcement personnel. "We've got to do something to fix that problem, and the only way I can see to do that is to increase their pay."
Raising the tax rate is the only way to do that, Wingo said.
Stoudt said the county's restricted and unrestricted reserve fund is about $40 million, which amounts to about 40% of the budget. Official reserve fund recommendations call for 25 to 30% of the budget, but Stoudt said having healthier reserve funds has made it possible to move a number of road projects forward in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Also, Stoudt said the county has dipped into the reserve fund for the past three years.
"That's a bad position to start down the road in," Stoudt said.
Wingo said the issue with using reserve funds to pay for raises is it would deplete that money over time.
Primo, however, disputes the amount of money the county has in reserves, pointing to the 2019-2020 audit that was released in March, which shows that reserve funds from all accounts is about $67 million, including restricted reserve funds for such things as the airport operations, capital projects and transportation and road improvements projects, among others.
Stoudt said the tax rate increase probably should have been considered two years ago.
Other costs that he said are contributing to the need for the tax rate increase include cost of living adjustments for non-public safety employees, higher health and liability insurance costs, higher costs for indigent legal defense, higher costs for unreimbursed indigent health care, higher overtime costs in the jail as a result of staff shortages and increasing jail costs.