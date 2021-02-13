Gregg County leaders and those in the community are looking forward to when Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan returns to his courtroom with his “big smile,” his “contagious personality” and his love for the community he has served for the past 20-plus years.
On Feb. 4 — his 49th birthday — Bryan suffered a heart attack before a Gladewater Rotary Club meeting during which he was scheduled to be the guest speaker. Gladewater Rotarian Leon Word, who had arrived early for the meeting, performed life-saving CPR until EMS arrived.
Today, Bryan is at a Dallas hospital where is stable, alert and beginning to talk again.
“Tim is one of those really special guys who our county is very lucky to have,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Friday. “He’s an excellent judge. He loves his community. He’s a strong guy, a smart guy, and I just look forward to seeing him back here and getting to talk to him again. I usually talk to him every day and I miss that right now. He’s got a contagious personality in terms of his happiness. Tim’s just a great guy to be around.”
Bryan also has served as municipal court judge for Gladewater since December.
The Gladewater Rotary Club was to meet at noon Feb. 4 at the BlueByrd Room, a rental venue in Gladewater. Owner Karla Byrd said most weeks the Rotarians arrive close to noon, but on Feb. 4, Word happened to arrive about 30 minutes early to pick up the key from arrive. Bryan also arrived about 30 minutes early.
Word had never met Bryan, but when he saw him arrive, he asked if Bryan was the group’s scheduled speaker. He unlocked the meeting room and the two men went inside.
“Tim put his leather bag down on the stage, and we were standing there face to face talking. We hadn’t been talking but a minute or two when I looked away from him for a split second. When I turned back around, he was on the floor,” Word said.
Word quickly recalled CPR training that he’d taken decades before while working at Eastman Chemical Co. He immediately began performing CPR. He also called 911 on speakerphone.
“The dispatcher, she got me in rhythm the way it needed to be,” he recalled. “When EMS arrived, they slid my hands out of the way and they took over. I was so shaken. I have never felt that way inside before.”
Byrd said it took about seven minutes for EMS to arrive, but Word played a crucial role in those early moments.
“God wasn’t ready for Mr. Bryan to leave our community,” Byrd said.
She hopes more people in the community will consider taking a CPR class. Word hopes for the same thing.
“Take a class. Whether you use it right away or not, it’s in your memory bank and it’ll come back,” he said.
Word, Byrd and many other people in the community have kept up with Bryan’s progress on Facebook.
On Wednesday, Bryan’s wife Tina posted that he had been taken off a ventilator and was beginning to talk. On Thursday, she posted that Bryan had sat up on the side of his bed, and she hoped that he would be walking again soon. Meanwhile, on Friday, Bryan’s brother Jeff posted that Bryan is undergoing speech therapy and that “medical staff here are very encouraged at his progress.”
Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said he, too, has been following Bryan’s progress and talking with the family. He’s encouraged by Bryan’s progress and hopes to see his longtime friend back in Gregg County soon.
Bryan worked with Cerliano at Kilgore Police Department before 2001, when Cerliano was first elected Gregg County sheriff. Bryan served in the sheriff’s office until 2014. when he first was elected as Pct. 2 justice of the peace. Cerliano and Bryan were each recognized during January Commissioners Court meeting for 20 years of service to the county.
“Tim has been very active in the community. I don’t know that you could find anybody that would say anything bad about Tim Bryan,” Cerliano said. “He’s a person that is very much about doing the right thing. That’s what he strives to do, and that just radiates out to the people that he talks to, and I think that’s why they know him, love him and respect him.”
To help support the Bryan family with medical expenses, a GoFundMe account has been created. To contribute, visit www.gofundme.com/f/tim-tina-bryan-medical-expenses .