Gregg is among fewer than 20 counties in the state to have been chosen to receive an annual award for its commitment to safety in the workplace.
The county earned a Safety Achievement Award from the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool (TAC RMP) for its work this past year. Seventeen counties throughout Texas were named recipients of the award from the pool, which offers members no-cost risk-control programs and services.
To be eligible to receive the award, counties must be members of the pool, have a safety or accident-prevention plan in place and meet other standards related to safety and minimizing workers’ compensation claims.
The county's safety program plan had to include components like record-keeping, analysis, education and training, accident investigation and program reviews and revision.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the county has an extensive training program implemented though human resources that is worked on in conjunction with the Texas Association of Counties.
"It's a pretty broad, inclusive program about the work routine and trying to be safer for you and your employees," Stoudt said.
He added that the county has a low number of workers’ compensation claims filed.
Stoudt said the award is relevant to residents because fewer people getting hurt on the job means less costs passed on to taxpayers.
He also said the county places an emphasis on employee safety.
"We don't just do it occasionally. We do it on a very consistent basis to make a safe work environment for employees as well," Stoudt said. "It becomes second nature on the job to think about what you're doing."
The county has not yet been presented the award. Recipients will be honored at a convention in April in Round Rock, according to the Texas Association of Counties website.