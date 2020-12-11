Gregg County has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual financial report that ended Sept. 30, 2019, the county announced Thursday.
This marks the eighth time for the county to receive the distinction.
The recognition comes from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
According to the association, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program was established in 1945 “to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.”
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, according to the association.