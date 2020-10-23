From staff and wire reports
Public health officials on Friday announced one new COVID-19 death in Gregg County along with 120 new confirmed cases in neighboring Smith County.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the new confirmed coronavirus death in Gregg County brought its total to 43 virus-related deaths with seven other probable COVID-19 deaths.
NET Health also said the county had a dozen new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing its total to 3,337. The county has had 2,098 recoveries, and there were 396 confirmed active cases of the virus Friday.
The health district said 120 new confirmed cases of the virus in Smith County residents brought its total since the pandemic began to 4,437 confirmed cases. The county has had 3,443 recoveries and 69 confirmed deaths.
On Friday, there were 133 patients with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals, down from 153 the previous day.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims for the first time this week on Friday announced a single-digit increase in new coronavirus cases in his county.
The county added six cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,063. The county’s recoveries and deaths remained at 919 and 35, respectively. On Friday, the county had 109 known active cases.
The state on Friday reported two new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 992 positive cases, according to the state, and 21 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s cases increased by four to a cumulative 483. Coronavirus deaths in the county increased by one to 13.
Statewide
President Donald Trump downplayed the toll of the coronavirus during Thursday’s final debate with Joe Biden, and specifically mentioned tamping down the surge in Texas.
“There was a very big spike in Texas — it’s now gone,” Trump said.
But in the border city of El Paso, COVID-19 is the worst it’s been since the pandemic began.
Health officials in the El Paso-area reported 969 new coronavirus cases Friday, leading to more than 10,000 active cases in the region as figures soared over the past week to record highs. Hospitalizations increased by 107 over Thursday, bringing the total to 678 total, with 195 of those people in intensive care.
At least 571 people in the area have died since the pandemic began.
Texas health officials on Friday reported 5,760 newly confirmed cases in residents statewide along with 89 new deaths.
The new numbers brought the total number of state cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 851,572, with a death toll of 17,375, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. The health department also estimated 82,206 active cases of the virus, including 5,065 current hospital patients.