Swabs were stuck up nearly 900 noses during the first two days of the latest round of free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Longview, but anyone going for a test should be sure to have a full tank of gas first.
Demand outpaced supply at the testing center on its first day to open Wednesday at the Longview Convention Complex, causing officials to run out of tests by about 12:30 p.m. after 349 tests were administered, Longview Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator for the city J.P. Steelman said.
As Gregg County residents and nonresidents sought answers about whether they had contracted the novel coronavirus, county health officials on Thursday announced a 17th virus-related death — a Longview man in his 30s — and 30 new cases of COVID-19.
When testing started Thursday morning, cars snaked around the Longview Convention Center, and 549 swabs would be taken in that one day.
Steelman said the state approached the city about hosting what he called a “fixed-testing site.”
“We had such a good response from our previous phases of testing — the drive-thru and the walk-up — that it showed us there was a demand for it,” he said.
Demand, he said, has brought in residents from other municipalities and has led to wait times of up to 1 1/2 hours.
Steelman said because of those wait times and a desire to keep things moving, he encouraged those who go to get tested to arrive early and to be prepared by having plenty of fuel in the tank, taking some water to drink and using the bathroom before they leave arrive.
“We have already had cars run out of gas while they’re sitting in line,” he said.
The process was set up so people getting tested would not have to get out of their cars.
“It does take a little bit of time, and it is like being stuck in traffic,” he said.
Steelman said people who were still in line when testing was cut off Wednesday were give a voucher to get to the front of a testing line the following day, “kind of like a speed pass at Six Flags.”
Once the swabs are taken, the third-party company performing the tests sends them to labs in Austin and California, according to Steelman. Information originally released by the city said results should be available 24 to 48 hours after testing.
Steelman said it now could be longer.
“Probably now, it’s going to be closer to 72 hours, and that’s subject to change,” he said.
Previous testing processes in the city took “between five and 10 days” to receive results, he said.
Steelman said the testing, which will continue indefinitely, likely will lead to even higher numbers of COVID-19 locally but that he hopes it helps people who test positive to make decisions that will help stop its spread to protect others.
“How can people take it seriously until they see that it impacts everybody?” he asked.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the man whose death was reported Thursday was a Longview resident who was in his 30s.
Browne said the man, who had other health complications that include diabetes and high blood pressure, is the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Gregg County.
He said the previous virus-related deaths involved patients who were older than 60, with the youngest being 62.
Browne said the death of a much younger person surprised him, but he said he’s seen more older people protecting themselves.
“It shows no matter what age, you could be a victim of it,” Browne said. “His death shows a middle-aged man can die from it.”
Hospitalizations in Gregg County also hit a record high of 92 as of Thursday, Browne said.
He encouraged residents to wear a mask when near other people.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the new cases Thursday pushed the county’s cumulative total to 1,207. Recoveries remained at 238 on Thursday, he said.
Harris said 5,146 coronavirus tests had been administered in the county as of Thursday, with 3,705 negative results and 234 results pending.
Smith County COVID-19 cases rose by 53 on Thursday for a cumulative count of 2,058, with one recovery being recorded for the first time this week.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said the county now has 512 recoveries, 1,534 active cases and has had 12 deaths. Of the 2,058 confirmed cases in Smith County, about 82% are younger than 60, and roughly 3% are 80 and older.
The number of East Texas patients in Tyler hospitals also hit a new daily record of 156, up by five since Wednesday, NET Health said. Thursday marked the fourth day in a row for a record number of COVID-19 patients in Tyler hospitals.
Within the month of July, there have been eight virus-related deaths, 1,404 new cases and 218 recoveries in Smith County based on NET Health data.
Harrison County virus cases rose by nine on Thursday for total of 547, County Judge Chad Sims said. Recoveries Thursday remained at 358, with a death toll of 33.
In Upshur County, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported two more cases of the virus Thursday, boosting that county’s cumulative total to 144. The county has reported 73 recoveries and no deaths.
Late Wednesday night, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management cited six more cases, increasing the county total to 218, including 122 recoveries and three deaths.
Van Zandt County cases rose by five on Thursday for a total of 286, including 77 recoveries and four deaths.
Wood County jumped by 20 for a total of 225 cases, including 126 recoveries and six deaths.{span class=”print_trim”}
Testing in Longview is scheduled 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and will take place for several weeks.
A person does not need to have symptoms to be tested, but they should bring a form of identification and have a phone number or email address for their results to be delivered.
To participate, go to the Longview Convention Complex at 100 Grand Blvd., off Cotton Street, and follow the signs to the testing area.
A private vendor, Honu, is conducting the testing on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, city of Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management.
Registration is be available online or in person. To register online, go to tinyurl.com/LvwTesting .