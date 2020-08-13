Local health officials announced two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday in Gregg County as recoveries increased sharply for the second consecutive day.
Health administrator A.J. Harris announced a new virus death total of 31 with 69 additional recoveries for a total of 494. The county also reported 14 new coronavirus cases for a total of 1,689.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the deaths — the fifth and sixth reported this week —include a nursing home resident and another person who died at home. Both were in their 70s and lived in the Longview area.
Browne also noted both had other health complications.
He added that the health department has been able to contact more people diagnosed with COVID-19 after surges in new cases, which has resulted in a spike in reported recoveries.
Hospitalizations in Longview related to COVID-19 have increased to 123 — up from 119 reported Monday, Browne said. He added that not all of those patients live in Gregg County.
Browne also noted a trend of younger people without underlying health issues needing to be hospitalized and moved into intensive care units.
“The fact that younger people are getting it and becoming sicker is a concern,” he said.
A total of 6,800 total tests have been performed in Gregg County as of Wednesday, including 4,903 negative results and 208 pending tests, Harris said.
Also Wednesday, neighboring Smith County announced eight new virus-related deaths, raising the total to 34. The ages of those people ranged from 46 to 99.
The 46-year-old man is the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Smith County, according to NET Health.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported 58 new recoveries in Smith County for a total of 819 and 53 new virus cases for a cumulative case count of 2,666.
Also Wednesday, Harrison County reported eight recoveries and one new virus case, County Judge Chad Sims said in his daily update.
The county has 714 total cases, including 574 recoveries and 35 deaths, Sims said.
Deaths remained unchanged Wednesday.