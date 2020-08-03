Gregg County recorded another COVID-19 related death on Monday, bringing the county's virus death toll to 23.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the death was a man from the Kilgore area in his 70s with several health complications. He was in the hospital for about two weeks before his death.
Browne said on Monday 109 people were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Longview hospitals. Not all patients are from Gregg County.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported 11 new virus cases for a new total of 1,410. Recoveries remained at 276 on Monday.
Harris said 5,924 totals tests have been administered in Gregg County, including 4,264 negative results and 250 pending.
Smith County COVID-19 cases rose by 60 over the weekend for a new cumulative count of 2,369.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said there are 1,705 active cases, 647 recoveries and 17 deaths. Recoveries went up by one since Friday, while number of deaths was unchanged.
One-hundred and fifty-five East Texas patients were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals, a number that was down by two from Friday.
NET Health also announced Monday that positive antigen tests reported to the health district will be shared along with COVID-19 updates on weekdays.
Health officials consider a positive result from an antigen test a probable case of COVID-19 until that person receives a Polymerase Chain Reaction test. A person who has a positive PCR test has an active COVID-19 infection. Someone who receives both a positive antigen test and PCR test will only be counted once, NET Health said.
As of Monday, Smith County had 280 positive antigen tests, and Gregg County had 80 positive antigen tests, according to NET Health.
Texas Department of State Health Services asked all health departments to begin reporting COVID-19 positive antigen results as a part of regular updates, NET Health CEO George Roberts said. A negative antigen test does not always mean the person does not have active COVID-19 infection. None of the weekday updates from NET Health include positive antibody reports. Antibodies show a person may have had COVID-19 in the past, but it cannot be associated with a person having an active COVID-19 infection.
Harrison County saw an increase of just one case and two recoveries. The county has had 628 cumulative cases, including 471 recoveries and 35 deaths, County Judge Chad Sims said.
"It's nice to see a decline in our daily numbers. Let's keep the positive momentum going," Sims said in his daily update. "Wear your mask, wash your hands & avoid crowds!"
In Upshur County, there were 187 total cases Monday, including 109 recoveries and three deaths. One person in Gilmer city limits, one in Gladewater city limits and one in the unincorporated portion of the county have died due to COVID-19, according to the county's website.