From staff reports
Harrison, Smith and Rusk counties on Wednesday all had more new cases of COVID-19 than did Gregg County, according to health officials.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported nine new confirmed coronavirus cases in Gregg County for a total of 2,577. The total does not include 877 additional probable cases in the county.
Confirmed recoveries and deaths remained unchanged at 2,154 and 43, respectively.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates decreased by one to nine, according to NET Health.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in his county. The county has had 1090 cumulative cases.
Recoveries and virus deaths remained unchanged at 972 and 35, respectively.
On Wednesday, Harrison County had 83 active coronavirus cases.
The state on Wednesday reported 21 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,029 positive cases, according to the state, and 23 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus-related deaths increased by two to 15, and the county’s cases rose by seven to a cumulative 498.
Health officials on Tuesday reported 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County along with no additional confirmed recoveries. The county has had 4,580 confirmed cases, 3,524 recoveries and 71 deaths.
NET Health reported 148 patients with probable and confirmed cases of the coronavirus were being treated in Tyler hospitals, up from 147 on Tuesday.
Longview-area schools
Longview and Pine Tree ISDs on Wednesday reported new virus cases.
Longview ISD reported a student at Foster Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. The district did not say if the exposure was on campus or not.
The district’s online dashboard showed 92 student and staff cases since the beginning of the school year with 22 of those cases active.
Pine Tree ISD on Wednesday sent messages to parents at Parkway and Birch elementary schools and the high school about one new positive test result at each campus.
At Parkway and the high school, the district reported staff members tested positive. At Birch, a third-grade student received the positive result.
The district on Tuesday sent messages to high school parents about new positive test results in a freshman, junior and senior student.
Statewide
The surge in Texas coronavirus cases has raised COVID-19 hospitalizations by almost 2,500 cases since Oct. 1.
The 5,650 hospitalizations reported Wednesday also were the most since Aug. 19. About 16% of the hospitalizations were in El Paso County, the state’s worst COVID-19 hotspot.
Of the 5,175 new cases state health officials reported Wednesday of the coronavirus, 16.5% came from El Paso County. El Paso County also accounted for 14.1% of the 96,528 active cases the state estimated statewide.
There have been more than 879,994 Texas cases reported since the pandemic’s start, including more than 41,000 cases added in the past seven days.
The state has provided more than 900 medical personnel to El Paso, some of whom will be staffing a temporary hospital set up in the city’s convention center.
The 105 COVID-19 fatalities reported statewide Wednesday brought the Texas toll to 17,700 since the pandemic struck at the start of March.