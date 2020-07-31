The COVID-19 death toll rose across Gregg, Harrison, Smith and Titus counties on Thursday.
Gregg County recorded the deaths of two residents, making the total death toll reach 22, Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said.
A 79-year-old man and a 69-year-old man died. Both had health complications, including diabetes, Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said.
Browne said they were both hospitalized for about two weeks.
Coronavirus cases went up by 20, while recoveries rose by 34 on Thursday. The county has 1,345 cumulative cases, including 276 recoveries, Harris said.
Harris said 5,685 total tests had been administered in the county as of Thursday, with 4,104 negative results and 236 results pending.
In Harrison County, one death was reported along with seven new cases and 29 recoveries, County Judge Chad Sims said.
With Thursday’s numbers, the death count in Harrison County has reached 35, while cumulative cases are at 607. There are also 431 recoveries, Sims said.
In Smith County, the Northeast Texas Public Health District recorded two COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, making the county’s virus death toll reach 16.
A 67-year old Tyler man and an 84-year old Whitehouse resident died from the virus, NET Health said.
On the same day, Smith County COVID-19 cases rose by 41 for a new cumulative count of 2,292.
As of Thursday, the county had 646 recoveries and 1,630 active cases, according to NET Health.
The number of East Texas patients being treated at Tyler hospitals was 153 as of Thursday, which is down by four since Wednesday.
Across the 25-county East Texas region on Thursday, the largest increase in the number of coronavirus deaths was logged in Titus County, where four more people died.
County Judge Brian Lee reported Thursday in his daily Facebook update that his county’s death count is now at 14.
Lee also cited 20 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the county’s cumulative total to 1,276. He said the county has recorded 867 recoveries.